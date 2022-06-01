BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.14.

BKU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $42.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of BKU traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.06. 2,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,810. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $48.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.06). BankUnited had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 35.89%. The firm had revenue of $222.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

In related news, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $27,529.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $274,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 49.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 169,948 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in BankUnited in the third quarter valued at about $703,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in BankUnited in the third quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited in the third quarter valued at about $1,017,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BankUnited (Get Rating)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

