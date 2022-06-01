Bao Finance Hits Market Cap of $4.28 Million (BAO)

Bao Finance (BAO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 1st. Over the last week, Bao Finance has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.28 million and approximately $27,054.00 worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bao Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 228.2% against the dollar and now trades at $999.62 or 0.03142785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001911 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.72 or 0.00442411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00033181 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008175 BTC.

Bao Finance Profile

Bao Finance’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bao Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bao Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

