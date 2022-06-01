Bayesian Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,543 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 566,335 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,539,000 after acquiring an additional 21,355 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 171,707 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,956,000 after acquiring an additional 15,577 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $529,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. Finally, Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 38,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $43.83 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.72 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.43. The company has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 26.34%.

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

