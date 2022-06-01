Bayesian Capital Management LP Has $667,000 Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bayesian Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 244.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in General Dynamics by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 21,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at $29,647,267.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $224.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.66 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The company has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.51.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.11.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

