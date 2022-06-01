Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $648,000 in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,900 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 93.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,281 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $100,083,000 after buying an additional 1,971,746 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 9,764.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,264,770 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $31,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,948 shares during the period. Broad Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,753,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $42,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,000 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,440,306 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $133,342,000 after purchasing an additional 869,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,917,000. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LEVI shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.77.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 40.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.03%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 13,280 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $268,654.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,088.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

