Bayesian Capital Management LP Invests $989,000 in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 8,965.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,751 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at $81,056,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,924,000 after acquiring an additional 561,132 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 7,256.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 254,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,511,000 after acquiring an additional 250,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

SJM opened at $125.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.41 and a 200-day moving average of $135.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SJM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $134.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.85.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

