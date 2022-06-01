Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 7,718.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 499,045 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 5,773.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 401,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,064,000 after buying an additional 394,240 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,604,000 after acquiring an additional 264,096 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $37,797,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Cummins by 1,947.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,145,000 after acquiring an additional 166,327 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI stock opened at $209.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $265.09.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

CMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.30.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $7,767,945.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $306,362.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,188.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,710 shares of company stock worth $10,468,698. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

