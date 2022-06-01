Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases 15,100 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 155.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SU. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.73.

NYSE:SU opened at $40.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.35. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $42.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average of $30.22.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 14.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.3623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

