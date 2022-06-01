Bayesian Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 182.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,092 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Wendy’s by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Wendy’s by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Wendy’s by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,253 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 3.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wendy's alerts:

NASDAQ WEN opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.65. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $29.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.48.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

WEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.08.

About Wendy’s (Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.