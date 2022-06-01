Bayesian Capital Management LP Sells 15,400 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Bayesian Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,400 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 40,087 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,346 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth $3,003,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Danske began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7,223.13.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $66.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.45. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.10.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.