Bayesian Capital Management LP Sells 869 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Bayesian Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in McKesson were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total transaction of $1,757,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,615 shares of company stock worth $24,523,252 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK stock opened at $328.69 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $184.43 and a 1-year high of $339.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.07%.

Several research firms have commented on MCK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.00.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

