Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes $1.11 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 11.8% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 167,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after buying an additional 17,705 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Unilever by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 424,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,419,000 after acquiring an additional 158,772 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $4,542,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,309,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

NYSE UL opened at $48.33 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.54 and a 12 month high of $61.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.451 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%.

UL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

About Unilever (Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.