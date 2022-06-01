Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes $898,000 Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $227.64 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.60 and a 12-month high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $255.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.11.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.70.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

