Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes Position in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 213,000 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in DiDi Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,002,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in DiDi Global by 1,185.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,124 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 37,924 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the third quarter worth $264,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,078,000. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on DiDi Global in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.20 target price on the stock.

DIDI stock opened at 1.95 on Wednesday. DiDi Global Inc. has a 52 week low of 1.37 and a 52 week high of 18.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 2.14 and a 200 day moving average of 4.07.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 16th. The ride-hailing company reported -0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of 6.40 billion during the quarter. DiDi Global had a negative return on equity of 94.91% and a negative net margin of 28.68%.

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

