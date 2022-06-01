BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Stake Lifted by Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 891,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,190 shares during the period. BCE makes up approximately 1.9% of Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of BCE worth $46,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,092,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,026,000 after acquiring an additional 58,608 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in BCE by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,913,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,284,000 after purchasing an additional 918,122 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in BCE by 316.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,197,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949,450 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,372,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in BCE by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,273,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,180,000 after purchasing an additional 277,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BCE. Bank of America lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Argus increased their target price on shares of BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$71.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.18.

BCE stock opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.12 and a 12-month high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $49.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.23.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.81%.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

