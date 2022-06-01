Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the April 30th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBGI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 742.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 82,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 191,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BBGI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,590. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 million, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $55.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.00 million. Beasley Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

