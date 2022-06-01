Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the April 30th total of 1,060,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 483,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In other news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 288,000 shares of Berry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $3,182,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,415,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,088,788.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 254,754 shares of Berry stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $2,883,815.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,227,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,410,126.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,642,754 shares of company stock worth $29,995,215 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Berry in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 41.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 78.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Berry in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Berry by 66.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRY stock opened at $11.13 on Wednesday. Berry has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 2.34.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Berry had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $94.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Berry will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.50%.

BRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Berry to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

