Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERYGet Rating) to announce earnings of $1.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.07. Berry Global Group posted earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.57 to $8.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERYGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BERY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.90. The stock had a trading volume of 26,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,892. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $51.40 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.11.

Berry Global Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

