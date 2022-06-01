Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.44 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.44 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Big Lots’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. Big Lots posted sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Big Lots will report full-year sales of $5.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $6.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Big Lots.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($1.49). Big Lots had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Big Lots from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Big Lots to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of BIG traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.01. The company had a trading volume of 93,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,624. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $24.11 and a twelve month high of $73.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.41 and its 200-day moving average is $38.65. The company has a market capitalization of $657.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $46,007.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $147,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,979 shares in the company, valued at $891,079.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,918 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Big Lots during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Big Lots during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 2,900.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Big Lots by 32.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, specialty foods, and pet departments.

