Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Trading 5.3% Higher

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.63 and last traded at $23.54. 27,673 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,105,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BILI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. CLSA reduced their target price on Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bilibili from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.21.

Get Bilibili alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.99.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 35.05%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Bilibili by 2.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 52,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Bilibili by 27.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 560,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,335,000 after buying an additional 120,948 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 1,004.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.