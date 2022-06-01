Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BPTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Path from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Path from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ BPTH opened at $3.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.69. Bio-Path has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.75.

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Path will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPTH. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Path in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 1,525.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 19,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 23.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

