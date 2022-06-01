BioNTech SE to Issue — Dividend of $1.53 (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 1.5342 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.
BioNTech stock opened at $163.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.52. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $121.32 and a fifty-two week high of $464.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.93.
BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $15.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $6.84. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.13% and a return on equity of 122.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BioNTech will post 34.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on BNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $183.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $200.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of BioNTech from $339.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Redburn Partners raised shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $255.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.75.
About BioNTech (Get Rating)
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.
