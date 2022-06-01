Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) fell 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.20 and last traded at $9.38. 2,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 266,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.

A number of research firms have commented on BVS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Bioventus from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Bioventus in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bioventus from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bioventus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Get Bioventus alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $712.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Bioventus had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Bioventus news, insider John Nosenzo sold 65,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $733,508.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 16,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $179,219.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 148,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,577.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 1,845.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Company Profile (NYSE:BVS)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio of products includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.