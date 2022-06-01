bitCNY Trading Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (BITCNY)

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.33 million and $7.78 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get bitCNY alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 54.8% against the dollar and now trades at $354.58 or 0.01125234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.06 or 0.00479378 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00032123 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008241 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for bitCNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bitCNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.