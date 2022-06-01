Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Hits $2.47 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 125.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 124.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $2.47 or 0.00007841 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $11.84 million and $1,259.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.88 or 0.00300620 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.23 or 0.00073608 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00070978 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About Bitcoin Private

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

