Bivin & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 23,253 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 23,253 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000. Intel comprises approximately 1.0% of Bivin & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Intel by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Barclays set a $45.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.54.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $43.75. 924,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,333,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. Intel Co. has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $58.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

