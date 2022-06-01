Bivin & Associates Inc. Buys New Position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 55,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,000. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged comprises 3.6% of Bivin & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 873.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000.

Get ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged alerts:

Shares of IGHG stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $71.74. 33,225 shares of the stock were exchanged. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $78.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.64.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.