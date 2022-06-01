Bivin & Associates Inc. Buys New Stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 369,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,000. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF comprises 8.7% of Bivin & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,505,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,836,000 after buying an additional 52,899 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 105,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 21,390 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,452,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 321,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after buying an additional 69,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,084,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of PTBD stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.65. 2,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,134. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.24.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.