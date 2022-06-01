Bivin & Associates Inc. Invests $1.11 Million in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,472,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 770,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.53. 179,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,908,226. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The firm has a market cap of $148.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.31.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 229.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

