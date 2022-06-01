Bivin & Associates Inc. Invests $101,000 in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Bank boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter.

FPE stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.17. 12,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,499,268. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $20.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.32.

