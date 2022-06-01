Bivin & Associates Inc. Invests $57,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,965 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,829,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,304,000 after buying an additional 2,673,562 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,316,055,000 after buying an additional 1,925,735 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,399,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,578,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,660,000 after buying an additional 1,307,832 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $69.09. 1,031,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,563,956. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.34 and its 200-day moving average is $74.22. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

