Bivin & Associates Inc. Invests $73,000 in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,320,790. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $92.88 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.33.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

