Bivin & Associates Inc. Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,520 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000. General Dynamics makes up approximately 1.0% of Bivin & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,050,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 137,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,664,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $224.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,105. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.51. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.66 and a fifty-two week high of $254.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.11.

In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

