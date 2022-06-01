Bivin & Associates Inc. Makes New $1 Million Investment in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 586.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after buying an additional 67,660 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 201,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 527.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 97,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 82,266 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,265,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,280,000 after purchasing an additional 126,689 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SON traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.17. 4,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,601. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.16. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $54.34 and a 1-year high of $68.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 23.98% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -502.55%.

In related news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total value of $104,779.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,691.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SON shares. StockNews.com downgraded Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut Sonoco Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.14.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

