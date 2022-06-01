Bivin & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,800 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.29.

NYSE OKE traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.52. 26,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,571,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.75. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.69 and a 200-day moving average of $64.13.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.98%.

About ONEOK (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

