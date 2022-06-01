BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Short Interest Down 26.5% in May

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the April 30th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:MUA traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 88,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,868. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average is $13.65. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $17.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUA. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 237,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 107,035 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 44,871 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $579,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 318.4% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 46,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 35,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 136,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 27,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

