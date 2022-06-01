BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Short Interest Down 26.5% in May

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the April 30th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 101,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:MUA traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.40. The stock had a trading volume of 88,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,868. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average is $13.65. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $17.72.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%.
BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.
