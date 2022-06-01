Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,608 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after acquiring an additional 701,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after acquiring an additional 433,190 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,249,934,000 after acquiring an additional 346,970 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,827 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,001,755,000 after acquiring an additional 840,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.27.

Home Depot stock traded down $5.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,755,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $305.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $302.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $347.05. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

