Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Buys New Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.3% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $2,932,000. Finally, Family Management Corp purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $317,000. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $307.06. 2,312,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,734,144. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $280.21 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $326.46 and a 200-day moving average of $354.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.