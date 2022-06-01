Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Buys New Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Novartis stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.50. 61,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,720,887. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $79.09 and a 52-week high of $95.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

