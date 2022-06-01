Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Invests $226,000 in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 672 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $61,974.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,100 shares of company stock worth $9,279,275. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $193.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,225,116. The company has a market capitalization of $523.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.35.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.59.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

