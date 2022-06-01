Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Invests $522,000 in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Members Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 28,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $249,356.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Alexander Glenn sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $150,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,137 shares of company stock worth $1,405,279 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.42.

Shares of DUK stock traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $111.30. 28,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,898,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $85.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $95.48 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.94 and its 200 day moving average is $105.77.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

