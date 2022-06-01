Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.39. The company had a trading volume of 39,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,628. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.94. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 50.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.43%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNP. Bank of America cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.48.

Union Pacific Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.