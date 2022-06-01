Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,613,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,971,000 after buying an additional 35,435 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 35.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15,075.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,332. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $259.45 and its 200 day moving average is $283.57. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $222.14 and a 52-week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

