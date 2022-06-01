BlitzPredict (XBP) Achieves Market Cap of $808,819.28

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 31st. One BlitzPredict coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. BlitzPredict has a market cap of $808,819.28 and approximately $5,799.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BlitzPredict has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001834 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006554 BTC.

About BlitzPredict

XBP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 coins and its circulating supply is 382,751,935 coins. The official website for BlitzPredict is www.blitzpredict.io . The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here . BlitzPredict’s official message board is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1

Buying and Selling BlitzPredict

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlitzPredict should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlitzPredict using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

