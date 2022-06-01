Blue Barn Wealth LLC Acquires 375 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,248 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 27,495 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $851,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Taurus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 76,002 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $20,374,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $2.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.80. The company had a trading volume of 15,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,780. The company has a market capitalization of $184.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.09. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.74.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

