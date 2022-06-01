Blue Barn Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 28.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 69.7% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.54. 18,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,787,443. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.58.

