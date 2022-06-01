Blue Barn Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EAGG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,715,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 715.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,662,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,663,000 after purchasing an additional 582,092 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EAGG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.64. 148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,548. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.54. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $56.08.

