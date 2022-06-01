Blue Barn Wealth LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 107,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 37,365 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $964,000.

EFAV stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.85. 1,343,690 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.36.

