Blue Barn Wealth LLC Invests $222,000 in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $50.13. 12,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $82.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.13 and a 1-year high of $62.47.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 23.05%.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.80.
In related news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $190,370.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,395,053 shares of company stock worth $110,539,853 over the last quarter.
Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.
