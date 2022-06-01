Blue Barn Wealth LLC Invests $222,000 in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $50.13. 12,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,190,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $82.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.13 and a 1-year high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

In related news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $190,370.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,395,053 shares of company stock worth $110,539,853 over the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.