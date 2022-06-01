Blue Barn Wealth LLC Makes New $421,000 Investment in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Blue Barn Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,700,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after buying an additional 17,972 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 773,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,950,000 after purchasing an additional 35,616 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCP traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.69. 3,034 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,283. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.29. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $22.43.

